NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,134. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.