NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,134. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

