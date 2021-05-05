20,500 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $311,000.

ARKF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.31. 44,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.89. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

