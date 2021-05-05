Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 40,565 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $77,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.47. 33,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,763. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.24 and a 1-year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,545 shares of company stock worth $2,836,392 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

