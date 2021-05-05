John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Acquired by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for about 13.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned approximately 3.89% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHML. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,597,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 618,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 253,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter.

JHML stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,058. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.08 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

