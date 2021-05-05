Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSJM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.33. 12,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26.

