Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,200 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,642.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,558,283 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 132,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,593. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

