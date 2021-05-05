Sanchez Wealth Management Group Makes New Investment in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,991,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after purchasing an additional 759,374 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after purchasing an additional 172,075 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after purchasing an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.59.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $192,158.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $7,912,493. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,926. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $159.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

