Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,065 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 37.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $48.29. 23,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

