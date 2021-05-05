Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.26. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,572. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. 462,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,598,389. The firm has a market cap of $243.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

