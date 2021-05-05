Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 211 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.91.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

