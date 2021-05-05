Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000.

NYSE:DMO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 178,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,544. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

