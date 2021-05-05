Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.37. 135,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,940. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.