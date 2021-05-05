Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Nucor were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nucor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,980,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The company had a trading volume of 231,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,071. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $89.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,753 shares of company stock worth $18,812,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.