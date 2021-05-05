8,788 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Purchased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,019. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

