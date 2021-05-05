Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 102,426 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 236.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up 2.9% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

CQQQ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.36. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

