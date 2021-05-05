M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Invests $225,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $695,765.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,831 shares of company stock worth $5,858,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,279. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.68 and a 52-week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

