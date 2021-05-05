Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/4/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/13/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are expected to drive user growth in the near term. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Markedly, for the first quarter, 2021 Pinterest expects revenue growth of more than 70% year over year. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

4/5/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

3/22/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. The company had a trading volume of 441,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,603,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.94 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Get Pinterest Inc alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,732,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,032.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,131,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,849 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.