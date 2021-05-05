Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$729 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.29 million.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.78.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,590 shares of company stock worth $670,791 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.