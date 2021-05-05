Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 87,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,582. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $80.45 and a 1 year high of $154.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.47.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

