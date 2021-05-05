Truist Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $325.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.11.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,557. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.67.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

