Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $36.58

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.58, but opened at $35.54. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 8,133 shares changing hands.

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,120.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

