GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Trading Down 8.3%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.22. Approximately 42,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,871,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Several research analysts have commented on EAF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

