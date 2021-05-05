Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Raised to C$24.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJX traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.88. 110,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,985. Wajax has a 12-month low of C$7.23 and a 12-month high of C$24.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The company has a market cap of C$489.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Wajax will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.