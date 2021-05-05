Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,002,443. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.