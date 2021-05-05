Security Asset Management Trims Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Security Asset Management trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,724,000 after buying an additional 50,946 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,219,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,454,000 after buying an additional 48,683 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Benchmark raised their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.03. 1,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,711. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.79 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.