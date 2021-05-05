Jordan Park Group LLC Invests $244,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 425,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,542. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,918,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

