Quaero Capital S.A. Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quaero Capital S.A. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.5% of Quaero Capital S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 32,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.18. The stock had a trading volume of 266,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $167.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.41 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.74.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

