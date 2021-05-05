Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. 9,683,605 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.61. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.