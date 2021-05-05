iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 4.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $44,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,309.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after buying an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,529,000 after buying an additional 157,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.80. The stock had a trading volume of 53,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,116. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

