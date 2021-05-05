Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 237.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $27,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 225,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,502. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

