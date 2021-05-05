Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 5,419 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Garmin by 77.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $282,838.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. Insiders sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,345. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $142.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

