Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.4% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $36,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 297,581 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,471,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. 1,055,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

