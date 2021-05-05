iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,910 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned 0.71% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 212,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,233,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.78. 1,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,433. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $70.01 and a 1-year high of $159.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.