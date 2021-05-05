First Personal Financial Services Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.70. 5,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,143. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.03%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

