Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,224 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the quarter. Twitter accounts for about 7.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $10,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111,525. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of -39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Mizuho reduced their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. OTR Global raised Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.53.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,899 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

