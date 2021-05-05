First Personal Financial Services Sells 216 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Personal Financial Services cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 112.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 74,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

NYSE:RY traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,565. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 57.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.