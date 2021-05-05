Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.3% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total transaction of $18,306,515.70. Insiders sold 2,305,954 shares of company stock valued at $145,975,294 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

