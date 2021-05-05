Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Cerner makes up about 1.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 160,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,187. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

