Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its stake in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,608,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,612 shares during the quarter. Tucows accounts for approximately 10.9% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV owned approximately 15.14% of Tucows worth $124,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tucows by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tucows by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.32. 396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,981. Tucows Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.80 and a 52 week high of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $810.52 million, a P/E ratio of 86.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $70.78 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $325,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,933.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $114,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,129 shares of company stock worth $580,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

