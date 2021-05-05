Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 50,113 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,113 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,687. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

