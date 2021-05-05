Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 168.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,762 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 170,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 390,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

