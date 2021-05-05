Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

NWPX traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,685. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market cap of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.88. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.92.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.