PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE:PCK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,121. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
