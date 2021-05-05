Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.29.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.