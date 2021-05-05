Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,991. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

