Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of NYSE:GIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $5.69.
About Templeton Global Income Fund
