Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. 1,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

Get Templeton Global Income Fund alerts:

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.