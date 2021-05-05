Actinium Price Tops $0.0430 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $23,770.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001301 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000170 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 30,795,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

