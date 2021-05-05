BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BGR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,278. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
