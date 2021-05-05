BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BGR traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,278. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.