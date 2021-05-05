Blockzero Labs Price Tops $0.44 on Top Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $285,491.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00083974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.17 or 0.00821490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00100341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,380.73 or 0.09381319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044150 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

