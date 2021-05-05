Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $168.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $153.76 and last traded at $153.76, with a volume of 3094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 110,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $1,921,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

