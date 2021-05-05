Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $151.00 to $168.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Universal Health Services traded as high as $153.76 and last traded at $153.76, with a volume of 3094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.96.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.
In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.
Universal Health Services Company Profile (NYSE:UHS)
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
