MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,400 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $477.73. 3,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,068. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 1 year low of $299.09 and a 1 year high of $495.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $448.38 and a 200 day moving average of $420.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

